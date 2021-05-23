It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh are some of the closest friends in the industry. The friendship which started with the two of them working on the same show has only seeped into their personal lives with time. The two are not just pally onscreen but off-screen too, the two share an incredible bond of friendship. And, their social media banter is living proof of that.

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha often feature in each other's social media accounts. And this time the banter is hilarious. Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself looking for something inside her shirt. And one couldn't overlook Rannvijay Singha's funny expression standing behind her. While sharing the pic, Leone wrote, "Hmmmm...I have no idea what I lost in my shirt...but the real question is.... what is @rannvijaysingha doing?? Lol". To this, Rannvijay reacted, "Hahahahahahahahaha".

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay became friends on the MTV show – Splitsvilla. The reality show had them shooting away from their family for months. And the two struck a great camaraderie over the years. Talking about Sunny's journey in the country, Rannvijay had said he finds it inspirational. He also praised Sunny for her hardwork and revealed how she has always been grateful towards the country and God for giving out opportunities to her.

"She did a lot of movies then. Last year, I got the chance of not only meeting her but working with her and to know her as a human being. Her interests, her goals in life. She is a very hardworking woman. She is very grateful. From whatever we talk, during the normal conversations as friends, the only thing which comes out is that she is really grateful for the opportunities god and the country has given her," Rannvijay said.