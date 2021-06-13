Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan recently coordinated with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, for the yearly, thematic, calendar photoshoot. Actress Sunny Leone adhered to the theme of summer in peaches. She wore a peach, pencil heeled shoe and aesthetically covered her assets with a peach hat while letting go of her hair.

"Sunshine Is Great For the Soul, But Make Sure To Wear A Big Hat! ☺️ Scorching Hot & Stunning Shot of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021," wrote Daboo Ratnani.

While talking about her experience in the photoshoot, Sunny Leone said, 'It's Sunny, it's sunny, it's sunny, outside. And it's gonna be sexy, sunny, as always."

In another photoshoot, Sunny Leone posed in a bikini, over which she had worn a crop top. She posed for the photoshoot in the backdrop of a forest.

Vicky Kaushal's photoshoot was taken in in black and white tone. The actor flaunted his tattooed muscles. Vicky Kaushal gained a lot of attention for his physique post the success of the National Award-winning film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In an interview, the actor had shared that he wanted to take tips from Aamir Khan on how to get back to shape, since he has been unable to do so, post the shooting of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

While talking about his photoshoot, Vicky Kaushal shared, "My first ever photoshoot was actually with Dabboo sir, and I'm really excited about this calendar photoshoot." He also added that in this year's calendar photo shoot he will be wearing clothes and the shoot will not take place in a pool.

Vidya Balan's photoshoot was taken in the backdrop of the forest. The actress was seen in a floral print attire, where she exposed her legs.

A completely suited Abhishek Bachchan was seen facing the spotlight in his calendar photoshoot.