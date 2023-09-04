Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash saw many popular Bollywood couples walk in together. From Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan, Kajol – Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani; many B'town couples attended the party. So, it was surprising to see Vicky Kaushal make a solo entry sans wife Katrina Kaif. The Tiger 3 actress has worked with Sunny Deol in Apne.

Vicky attends, Katrina misses

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as he attended the event in black and blue combination. He made heads turn with his style. Many on social media were quick to comment on how he had transformed into a good looking man after his marriage with Katrina Kaif. And many wondered why he made a solo appearance. This takes us back to Sunny Deol's recent indirect dig at Katrina Kaif which he made after the success of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol's indirect dig at Katrina

In an interaction, Sunny Deol had revealed that he had the script for Apne 2 ready. "Apne ki kahani mere pas hai... dekhte hai aage jake kab shuru karenge aur bohot hi pyari kahani hai iss waqt jo Apne ki humare pas hai wohi family values hai jo the ussi chiz ki extension hai," he said. (I have a story for Apne. Let's see when we start and its a beautiful story based on family values and the extension of the previous one)," the Damini actor had said.

Sunny had also hinted at the Apne 2 story leaping forward with another actress becoming a mother. "Bas abhi meri kuch actresses thi jo Maa ka role karne darr rahi thi, shayad ab karengi (Some actresses were scared of playing a mother, now they might)." It didn't take netizens too long to figure out that the actress Sunny was talking about was probably Katrina Kaif who had a romantic angle with Bobby Deol in Apne.

Now, what actually made Katrina Kaif skip the party remains unknown. But, the diva did take over social media the very next morning with her beautiful photoshoot.