Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of Gadar 2. Sunny Deol's comeback film has joined the Rs 200 club with a week and is showing no signs of slowing down. While there have been talks and hints of Gadar 3, Sunny has also spoken about the sequel to another one of his popular films – Apne. The powerful actor has revealed that there is a script for Apne 2 in mind.

Sunny Deol on Apne 2

Apne featured Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif. Shilpa Shetty played the role of a mother of a boy in the emotional family drama. "Apne ki kahani mere pas hai... dekhte hai aage jake kab shuru karenge aur bohot hi pyari kahani hai iss waqt jo Apne ki humare pas hai wohi family values hai jo the ussi chiz ki extension hai," he said. (I have a story for Apne. Let's see when we start and its a beautiful story based on family values and the extension of the previous one).

Sunny's indirect dig

Now, Sunny has hinted at the story leaping forward with another actress becoming a mother. "Bas abhi meri kuch actresses thi jo Maa ka role karne darr rahi thi, shayad ab karengi (Some actresses were scared of playing a mother, now they might)." Since there was a love angle between Bobby and Katrina in the film, it didn't take netizens too long to figure out that the actress Sunny was talking about was probably Katrina Kaif.

Netizens lash out

"She's bigger than that whole cast combined.....bffr she does not owe anyone shit," one user wrote. "Sunny Deol Takes An Indirect Jab At Katrina Kaif Post Gadar 2's Box Office Success? Says "Actresses Were Scared Doing Apne 2... Shayad Ab Karengi Woh" another user wrote. "This fandoms obsession with Katrina needs to be studied in the lab to find a cure coz they need HELP," one more user wrote.

"Why do men feel so entitled to womens labor," asked a Twitter user. "Toxic entitlement," another Twitter used commented. "D!ckriding sunny deol out of all the people just to hate on katrina is crazy," was one more of the comments.