Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party event was as grand as it could get. From the Khans to the Bachchans, the legends to the newbies; entire Bollywood turned up for the big bash. However, fans were left a little bit disappointed with the absence of a few celebs. While Vicky Kaushal turned up for the event, we missed Katrina Kaif's presence.

OMG 2 clash behind Akshay Kumar's absence?

While Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt made their presence felt, Akshay Kumar's absence raised many eyebrows. Many on social media were left wondering if it had something to do with the mega class between OMG 2 and Gadar 2. Though OMG 2 received thumbs up from the audience and the critics, the film didn't manage to get shattering box office numbers. Opening the film with Gadar 2 cost Akshay Kumar's film significant decrease in expected footfall.

What made Ranbir - Alia skip?

So it was natural for netizens to conclude that it would have been the reason behind Akshay's absence from the event. However, the truth is that Khiladi Kumar is out of Mumbai, busy shooting for his next and thus couldn't make it to the event. When couples like Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn – Kajol and Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani attended the event, there were questions on social media on why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn't make it to the event.

Katrina Kaif's absence

Now, the truth is that the couple is holidaying in New York with their little girl, Raha Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia are not in the country right now to attend the event. When it comes to Vicky Kaushal making a solo appearance, many felt it was due to Sunny Deol's indirect dig at the actress while talking about Apne 2. Sunny Deol had said that an actress was scared to play mother otherwise he had the script of Apne 2 ready.

This had led to netizens concluding he was talking about Kaif and that's the reason why she gave the event a miss. However, Katrina shared pictures from a photoshoot the very next morning and gave a hint that she was busy with prior engagements.