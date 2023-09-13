Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is on record breaking spree. The film has entered the Rs 500 cr club and is showing no signs of slowing down. If reports are anything to go by, Sunny Deol had reportedly charged close to Rs 20 crore to play the lead in the hit franchise. There are also the reports of the Damini actor having hiked his fee to Rs 50 crore post the film's astounding success.

Ameesha's fee for the role

On the other hand, Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sakeena, took home just Rs 2 crore for the part. When the film crossed Rs 500 cr, the Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress was asked if she made any monetary gains. And the actress revealed she didn't.

Did Ameesha gain any profit?

"Monetary gains, the producer gets," the actress told ETimes. "I'm happy, they deserve it. They took the risk during COVID, made this decision to green light a project after 22 years, give people Tara and Sakina back, so they surely deserve the returns. What fulfils me is the love of the audience and that is the best takeaway for me. The love, affection, adulation and complete respect for Tara and Sakina, fills my heart with joy that no amount of money," she added.

Sunny Deol hikes his fee?

When Sunny Deol was asked about hiking his fee to Rs 50 crore, the actor had revealed that even when he was in a downward phase he never let the value of his work come down. He, however, added that money matters shouldn't be discussed with anyone in public at all. Sunny had also expressed his desire to come back with Apne 2. JP Dutta, on the other hand, is also planning to make Border 2 and get the Deol boy back onboard.