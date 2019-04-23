Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, April 23, in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 62-year-old actor had met BJP president Amit Shah last week sparking rumours that the ruling party will have a new member. However, he had refuted the rumours saying that he met Amit Shah to take a photo.

Sunny deol @ BJP office. pic.twitter.com/buAG6u5Zas — Vinesh Kataria (@VineshKataria) April 23, 2019

According to ABP Live, BJP's district president in Pune Yogesh Gogawale said that the two had met but there was no reason to talk about the 62-year-old actor joining the party. He said, "It was a scheduled meeting. I don't know what conversation took place between them."

He added, "Amit Shah came to Baramati as per the scheduled programme. When he was at the airport, Sunny Deol was also there. He met Amit Shah for five minutes."

Deol is the latest in a series of big names to join the party. Acclaimed hairdresser Jawed Habib also became a part of the party on Tuesday. Deol is expected to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that he will join BJP. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inducted him into the party. On April 22, Monday, BJP had announced that the cricketer-turned-politician will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi.