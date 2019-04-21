Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at Pune airport on April 19, giving rise to speculations of his entry into politics. It is being speculated that Sunny Deol will be the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, Punjab.

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for its three seats in Punjab, although polling has taken place in some states. Punjab will go to polls on May 19. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, fighting three parliamentary seats from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

Sunny Deol, however, told the media that he only met Amit Shah at the airport and took a picture with him. "I heard about it (about him joining politics). I just met him (Amit Shah) and we took a photograph, that's it," Sunny Deol told NDTV.

The 62-year-old actor has never been in politics, although his father Dharmendra had represented the BJP and contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan's Bikaner. Dharmendra had won the elections. Sunny Deol's stepmom and actress Hema Malini represents Mathura for the BJP and has been active in politics.

There has been no confirmation from the BJP of Sunny Deol joining the party for this election. The party had also considered actress Poonam Dhillon, vice-president of the BJP's Mumbai unit, for Amritsar, as also Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Pro-Chancellor Khalsa University and Honorary Secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council.

Actor and politician Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna may be offered a ticket from Gurdaspur. Actor Akshaye Khanna, Vinod Khanna's eldest son, may also be considered, say reports.

Sunny Deol is right now busy with his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring his son Karan Deol and newcomer Sahher Bambba, and Blank starring Karan Kapadia.