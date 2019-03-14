Unlike other Bollywood star kids, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol chose to stay away from the world of glitz and glamour. His presence on social media is also limited and you won't see him sharing or retweeting anything apart from his family members' posts. But when his grandfather and legendary actor Dhamendra uploaded a video of his grandson working out at his farmhouse, social media users were left jaw-dropped after looking at his macho physique.

Like father, like son, Karan Deol was looked every bit of Sunny Deol and lived up to the mark of the latter's tag 'Dhai Kilo Hath' which is often used to describe Sunny Deol's persona. In the video, Karan was seen working out intensely with a sledgehammer and a tractor tyre building up his strength.

After watching the video, online users, who had earlier trolled the third generation of the Deol family, were all stunned to see Karan showcasing his strength like his father Sunny Deol. People couldn't stop calling the next superstar of Bollywood while many termed him as the upcoming Sunny Deol.

"Ur Family is still keeping the Indian Family value system which is very good to see, it's rare in Bollywood," an online user commented on the Instagram post while another user wrote, "Sher ka beta sher to fir potah bhi to sher hi hoga."

Followed by another user who wrote, "Strong guy like father and grandpa. May god give him more strength and power. Stay healthy always," while another online user wished him all the success for his new film career. Take a look.

Meanwhile, as his elder son Karan Deol will make his debut in Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, his father and actor Sunny Deol had earlier described it as a proud moment for him. The film is slated to release on July 19.

"For a father, it's a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! Presenting to you 'Pal Pal...' in cinemas on July 19," Sunny had tweeted.

Sunny, who is also directing the movie, unveiled the official posters of the film and described it as a "story of romance filled with adventures". Apart from his son, he also introduced another new face Sahher Bambba. She will be seen playing Karan's love interest in the movie.

The title of the film is taken from veteran actor Dharmendra's famous song Pal pal dil ke paas from the movie Blackmail, which released in 1973.