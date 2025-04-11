Sunny Deol has extended support to Pakistani artist Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood. Sunny, who is roaring with the success of his recent release, Jaat, refused to go on the political side. But, he added that actors work for everyone, all over the world. He added that we should be more global.

Sunny was asked the question owing to his choice of patriotic films like Border, Gadar, Gadar 2, Border 2, etc. Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan are all set to star together in Abir Gulaal. The film is slated for release on May 9. But Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said that it would oppose Khan's return to India.

Sunny Deol's take

"See, I wouldn't like to go on to the political side because that's where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that's the way it should be," Sunny Deol told HT.

Ameesha extended support

Ameesha Patel, who worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar, also supported Fawad Khan's comeback into the Hindi film industry. "I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field, painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything," she said in an interview.

What Ridhi Dogra said?

Ridhi Dogra, who has worked with the celebrated Pakistani actor, said that she checked if she could work with the artist who hails from another country before commencing the shoot.

"There is no division in art. Whenever we watch a play or a movie, we see only those characters. We don't see their nationality. That's what I thought upon deciding to work in the movie," she said in an interview.

Dogra further added, "The only thing I checked was if I was allowed to work with someone of the said nationality (Pakistani). And yes, our country and government give us permission. I did that homework."