Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have always made news for their sizzling chemistry on and off screen. Nation goes gaga everytime the two come together. And the two superstars, who were once rumoured to be painting the town red, are spotted under one roof again. Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia, both attended Karim Morani's private birthday bash in Mumbai.

The intimate birthday party had guests like Arjun Bijlani and Rajkumar Santoshi in attendance too. However, it was Dimple and Sunny, and their coming together under one roof, that has left us all excited. Kapadia was seen at her fashionable best opting for an all white attire. While actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol kept it comfortable in black shirt and khakee pants. The Sunny – Dimple were not seen engaging in a conversation, this situation reminds us of their cosy and controversial picture from 2017.

The 2017 viral picture

The alleged former couple were spotted holding hands and sitting cosily somewhere in London. Their chemistry was evident from the picture and it appeared that the secret relationship might never have ended. The picture had gone viral and continued trending for a couple of days. It was Sunny Deol's ex Amrita Singh, who had blown the lid off their affair.

Amrita Singh blows the lid off

Amrita Singh never tried to keep her relationship with Sunny Deol a secret. She openly spoke about it and had even made her displeasure evident over Sunny - Dimple's affair.

"I think she's having her cake and eating it too. She's got nothing to lose and most importantly, she's got her guy where she wants him. So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at status quo," Singh had said about Dimple and Sunny in an old interview as per a report in Timesnownews.