Like every doting father, Sunny Deol had left no stone unturned to give his son Karan Deol a big bang launch in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. But things didn't turn out as planned and the movie was written off by critics and Karan's debut performance on screen. And it looks like the harsh comments on son Karan has left Sunny Deol totally shattered.

Despite locking horns with Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, Karan Deol and debutante Sahher Bambba's movie fared well and collected Rs 5 crore (approximately) at the box office. But the sharp criticism by the critics against Karan was not something that Sunny would've anticipated ever.

From calling Karan 'wooden' to not living up to the mark of his father, film critics didn't show any mercy while criticising the young lad's performance.

"Sunny, like any proud and protective father, did his best for his son's launch. If Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas didn't turn out to be what critics expected there was no need for personal comments in the reviews which have nothing to do with the film's merits or demerits," a source close to the Deol family was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

While Karan has managed to woo audience especially with his action sequences, it remains to be seen how the young star kid would prove himself with his next project.