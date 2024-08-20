Trust Kareena Kapoor to churn out some of the most breathtaking ethnic looks for festivities. Bebo made sure that all eyes were on her as she slipped into a pink zardozi work suit set for Raksha Bandhan festivities in the Pataudi household. The silk, rani pink luxurious suit set was bought from the shelves of the brand BRIH and is priced at Rs 30k.

Kareena's look gets mixed response

A video of Kareena visiting the Kapoor household for raksha bandhan took over the internet. While many lauded her statement suit and that radiating beauty, many felt she looked old. "Kareena is looking like a aunty (sic)," wrote a user. "I look far more beautiful than this aunty," another user wrote. "Fully mu*lim aunty," read a comment. "Looking so old now," another comment read. "Sunken eyes old age," commented one more person.

However, there were many who couldn't stop praising Kareena's look. "Her suit's color is just wow she is looking beautiful," a social media user opined. "Bebo became gulabo," another social media user wrote. "Bebo looking stunning," a fan commented. "Only she could carry that colour," another fan dropped the comment on the video.

Sara's rakhi celebration

Sara Ali Khan also paid a visit to the Pataudi house to tie rakhi to Ibrahim Ali Khan and little brothers – Jeh and Taimur. Jeh couldn't stop grinning as didi Sara tied him the rakhi. Soha Ali Khan was also seen tying rakhi to Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif have been the undeniable royal couple of Bollywood. The two have braved all odds to be with one another and didn't let religion or their massive age difference come in between them.

Kareena on fight with Saif

Kareena had recently said in an interview that the only thing they fight about is the AC temperature in their room. "We surely fight over the AC temperature because Saif wants 16-degree celsius because he is feeling hot all the time and I am like, 'Saif' and he is like 'I know people have got divorced because of AC temperature'. So, he wants 16 and I want 20, and he be like let's settle for 19, which is not too bad," Bebo told The Week.