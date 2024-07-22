Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the undeniable power couple of Bollywood. The two not only have a marriage that is rock solid but are also parents to two kids the whole nation is obsessed with. Kareena and Saif don't get to spend much time together due to their busy schedules, but when they do, this is what they end up arguing about.

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor has revealed the one thing the duo fight over and it is the temperature of the air conditioner. Bebo said that Saif wants the AC to be at 16 always as he is always feeling hot but she wants it at 20. She revealed that the Nawab of Pataudi even mentions how people get divorced over AC temperatures.

What the power couple fights over

"We surely fight over the AC temperature because Saif wants 16-degree celsius because he is feeling hot all the time and I am like, 'Saif' and he is like 'I know people have got divorced because of AC temperature'. So, he wants 16 and I want 20, and he be like let's settle for 19, which is not too bad," she told The Week.

When Karisma comes into the picture

However, the Singham Again actress added that the situation gets different when Karisma Kapoor comes to their home. Bebo revealed that Lolo wants the AC to be at 25 and slyly changes it to that. "And every time Karisma comes home, and we are having dinner, Lolo slyly changes the temperature to 25 and Saif is like, 'God! Thank God I am married to Bebo, because at least she settles for 19,'" she added.