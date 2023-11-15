Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most powerful couples of the industry. The two dole out major relationship goals and are always a treat to watch together. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed that the only reason one gets married these days is to have kids. She added that otherwise one can just live together.

Kareena's career at an all time high

Kareena Kapoor Khan got married at the peak of her career. At a time when the industry thought one's career was over after pregnancy, Kareena brought into the world not one but two kids. She is now fielding a second phase of her career with unconventional projects and OTT debuts. Amid all this, Kareena has revealed that the reason she and Saif decided to get married was to take the next step of having children.

The decision to get married

"The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today, otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children," Kareena told Dirty magazine.

"We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient. I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I'm responsible for my own mental health first," she went on to add.