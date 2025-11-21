Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor have been locking horns in court over late Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 cr estate battle ever since his passing. With both parties alleging wrongful intentions, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur has come out to speak on his divorce with Karisma. There were allegations of "domestic violence" against Kapur during his divorce trial with Lolo.

Bad divorce

Mandhira has said that the two had a "bad divorce" but he was not a "womanizer". She also added that Sunjay never mistreated Karisma as it was splashed all across the headlines. "He didn't treat Lolo badly. Yes, they had a bad divorce. All divorces are bad. Show me one divorce that's not, unless both are having affairs and they leave amicably," she said in an interaction with InControversial Podcast.

"Even I had a bad divorce. So, please let's not go to the rubbish people want to talk and malign others. Hold it together, be human, and stand by what's right. Stop maligning the kids, the ex-wife, the mother, and the sisters," she added.

Letting Sunjay marry Priya

In the same conversation, Mandhira also went on to say that their father was against Sunjay marrying Priya. But, it was she who convinced their father. She added that Priya had shown a different image of herself before marriage that what she turned out to be later. Mandhira added that she now feels like a "fool" for doing so.

"What she showed she was before her marriage with my brother has completely changed after the marriage. I'm the one who said to my dad, 'If he's happy, let it be.' I feel like a fool to have done that," Kapur added.

The hearing of the Rs 30,000 crore estate feud has been going on in the Delhi High Court. Karisma is not the plaintiff in the case but is representing her children. Her kids have accused Priya Sachdev of altering Sunjay's will post his death.