Fights over Sunjay Kapur's assets have taken a murky turn with Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor locking horns in court. Karisma reportedly has sought a fair share in late Sunjay Kapur's shares and assets for their two children—Kiaan and Samaira. On the other hand, Priya Sachdev, through her lawyer, has accused Lolo of turning up after "15 years" just to get her hands on money.

The hearing of the Rs 30,000 crore estate feud has been going on in the Delhi High Court. Karisma is not the plaintiff in the case but is representing her children. Her kids have accused Priya Sachdev of altering Sunjay's will post his death. The kids have claimed that their late father had often assured them of their "fair share" in the will.

Priya Sachdev, through her lawyer Rajiv Nayyar, claimed that Karisma was not a part of Sunjay's life all these years. "I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court," Rajiv quoted Priya in the court.

Priya's statement

The lawyer further said, "Your husband left you several years ago" and also added that the Shakti actress was "nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." As per reports, Karisma's children – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15)—have sought their share in Sunjay's ₹30,000 crore estate.

"The plaintiffs ought to have told your ladyships that acrimonious divorce proceedings ended up in the top court. So much love. We have a man who has died. Show some sympathy. I am a widow. I was his last lawfully wedded wife. Where were you? Your husband left you many years ago," he added.

The next hearing has now been scheduled for October 9, where Priya has been asked to make a list of all the movable and immovable items owned by the late business tycoon. After his divorce from Nandita Mahtani, Sanjay got married to the Kapoor girl in 2003. The who's who of Bollywood attended their wedding.

However, owing to reports of marital discord and domestic violence, the two had an ugly fallout and a murky divorce that lasted several months in 2016. It was just a year after the finalization of his divorce; Kapur got married to Priya Sachdev in 2017.