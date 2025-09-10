The case of Sunjay Kapur's will and inheritance is only getting murkier by the day, and the latest updates are constantly emerging around it. The industrialist passed away on June 12, 2025, and ever since his death, there has been a lot of speculation about his will and all that is written in it about the inheritance of his wealth and property.

According to the latest reports, Kapur's children from his second wife, actress Karisma Kapoor —Kiaan and Samaira—have moved to the Delhi High Court for a share in their father's property. At the time of his death, Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdeva, with whom he had a son.

Karishma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved to the Delhi High Court to seek a share of the estate belonging to their late father, who was the chairman of Sona Comstar. Sunjay's estate is valued at around Rs. 30,000 crore.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the petition filed by Karishma's children challenges Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's third wife, and the claims that she has made. According to the report, Kiaan and Samaira have alleged that Priya, their stepmother, forged Sunjay's will in order to gain full access to all his assets.

Samaira and Kiaan, in their petition, have mentioned that Priya, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, laid out a conspiracy to keep the will away from the family's access and only presented it in a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

The suit that has been filed mentions, "The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs' father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided."

Both children have urged the court to recognise them as Class I legal heirs and have requested a one-fifth share of the estate each.

Amidst the ongoing dispute, Sunjay's third wife Priya's lawyer, while appearing in court on behalf of her, took a dig at Karisma and said, "nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." The court, for the time being, has ordered written statements to be filed within two weeks and asked Priya Sachdev to file a report of all her movable and immovable assets.

For those unversed, Sunjay and Karisma got married in 2003 and were married for 13 years before getting divorced in 2016. Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, and the two had a son together.