Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has formed a fan base of her own. Known for her bold voice, unfiltered attitude, and daring personality; Sunita has become social media's favourite celeb. The star wife recently attended an event with her son. Dressed in a shimmery outfit, Sunita looked beautiful as she walks around with her usual carefree attitude.

What went down

Sunita was attending the 'Pinkvilla Style Awards' when she was asked about Govinda. As soon as Sunita walked in front of the paps, they couldn't stop asking where their 'chichi sir' was. While Mrs Ahuja seemed to be avoiding the question at first, she later responded saying, "Hum bhi dhoondh rahe hain (We are also searching)."

The sassy response

Her response was quick to set social media on fire. While many wondered if the couple had separated again, there were many who praised her witty answer. "Nice reply with smiling face as if doesn't matter she is strong herself," wrote a user. "Very good, it is good to say it with a smile," another user commented.

"Love her attitude," read a comment. Straight forward answer," another user commented. "Divorce?" asked a social media user. "Divorce rumours?" asked another social media user. "She is really good person and jolly," one more of the comments read. "Love her attitude", "Her voice" were some more comments on the video gaining attention.

It has been a month since the nation came to know that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from Govinda almost six months back. However, the couple reconciled towards the latter part of 2024 and have been going strong ever since. Sunita and Govinda have been married for over three decades now. The star wife later came out and said that there was no one who could ever separate her from Govinda.