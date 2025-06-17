Over the last year, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has been making headlines back-to-back, sometimes for her controversial stances and many times for her overtly honest thoughts and statements. Sunita and Govinda have been married for 37 years, but there have been rumors of their marriage falling apart and trouble in paradise.

While Govinda has stayed away from the media and not come to the limelight, his wife has publicly spoken about how the rumours of their divorce are nothing but false. However, amid divorce speculation, Sunita has now dropoed Govinda's surname.

Netizens, a while back, took note that Sunita had dropped Govinda's surname from her Instagram profile. Fans and followers kept wondering why she had made this call and wanted to know if this was the final nail in the coffin and if they would soon be announcing their divorce. Nothing of that sort has happened yet, but Sunita told ETimes why she made the choice of dropping the surname.

Sunita told the portal that "I removed Ahuja and added an extra s in my first name. But this change happened almost a year ago." She further added, "It was done purely for numerology purposes. I want name and fame—who doesn't, right?"

When asked about whether following this numerology trick was working for her, Sunita mentioned that it surely was and that she had gotten the result for her in the past year.

She said, "Absolutely! Can't you see how viral I've gone in the last few months? I'm all over the internet!" Sunita further added, "I am an Ahuja, and that won't change. The surname will only be dropped when I leave the world."

The star wife also addressed the divorce speculation and mentioned, "We are a happy family. Until something comes directly from both of us, don't assume anything."

Her name on the platform continues to be Ssunita, but the Ahuja is still a part of her official Instagram handle ID; she has only changed her username.

Sunita and Govinda have been married for three decades and have two children, Tina and Yashvardan.