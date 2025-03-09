Govinda is a name that truly dominated the silver screen in the 90s and the early 2000s. However, there came a time when he completely vanished from the big screen and would only be seen attending television shows. His fans would often wonder why the actor was not signing for a film or what prompted him to take a hiatus from acting. It has been a while since he put on his acting boots and was seen on the big screen, but he and his family, every now and then, make it to the headlines for all that is going on in their lives. The actor recently spoke about all that went down for him to be absent from Bollywood.

The 'Raja Babu' of Bollywood recently did an interview with 'Shaktimaan' fame actor Mukesh Khanna for his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. It was during this conversation that Govinda spilled the beans on all that transpired in Bollywood at the time and why he chose to move away from the limelight. He very articulately pointed out that while many thought he did not have films coming his way, in reality he was actually leaving big projects all by himself.

Govinda said, "When they were writing that I didn't have work, I had left a Rs 100 crore film. I was looking in the mirror and slapping myself for refusing the project. I told myself, 'You have gone mad, you could have financed yourself with that money.' The film had the same role that is working these days."

The actor soon tried to explain his decision and emphasised boldly on the importance of being true to oneself and listening to one's inner voice at all times. Govinda then went on to point out that there was a time when people in Bollywood were trying to defame and malign him, and the actor clearly stated that, as per him, all this was planned.

Govinda mentioned, "I went through a defamation phase and it was pre-determined. They wanted to remove me from the film industry. I understood that I, an uneducated person, have come in-between educated people and they want to remove me. I can't spoil their name but I didn't know to what extent they will go. Conspiracies started against me, people were caught outside my house with gun. My nature changed after all these conspiracies."

In terms of work, the actor was last seen in 'Rangeela Raja' directed by Pahlaj Nihalani and Sikander Bharti, back in 2019. The actor, however, has been much talked about due to his divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, and Govinda also scared his fans when the news of shooting himself by mistake surfaced.