Even as Indians across the world celebrated the festival of Holi with all fun and zeal, the Bollywood and television celebrities too played with colours and flooded their social media accounts with pictures from the festival.

And with the festival getting over, one celeb who is reeling under the sadness is Sunil Grover. The popular comedian took to Twitter to express how much he is missing the festival already. Sunil, in his own hilarious way, tweeted: "Holi khatam! Yar holi 1 saal main 3 din honi chahiye! . Jo bhi party yeh promise karegi, mera vote usi ko ! ("Holi over! It should be celebrated three times in a year. I will vote for the party who promises this)."

Recently, the actor-comedian was in the news when reports of him burying the hatchet with Kapil Sharma was doing rounds. It all started when the duo came under the same roof recently at Sohail Khan's party. According to a PinkVilla.com report, although Kapil and Sunil did greet each other at the party, they didn't talk much. In fact, a source told the web portal that they sat at different corners and remained cordial to each other.

While speculations were rife that Salman Khan tried to make them talk, on the contrary, the source added that Salman, who was also present at the bash, met the two separately and by the time he met Sunil, Kapil had already exited the party.

Meanwhile, amid Kapil and Sunil's strained relation, reports were doing the rounds that Salman, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show, will bring Sunil on the show. Sunil, who was an integral part of the show in the past, however, would not be on the stage to tickle his fans' funny bones but to promote his film Bharat along with the movie's stars Salman and Katrina Kaif.

There were also reports that Sunil will be co-hosting the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with gorgeous Jennifer Winget.