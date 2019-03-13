Fans of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover must be aware that the two comedians, who had a bitter past, came under the same roof recently at Sohail Khan's party. Although the dust has settled down post their mid-air brawl in 2017 followed by nasty Twitter war, and both are happy in their respective professional front now, it seems like Kapil and Sunil still aren't comfortable at each other's presence.

According to a PinkVilla.com report, although Kapil and Sunil did greet each other at the party, they didn't talk much. In fact, a source told the web portal that they sat at different corners and remained cordial to each other.

While speculations were rife that Salman Khan tried to make them talk, on the contrary, the source added that Salman, who was also present at the bash, met the two separately and by the time he met Sunil, Kapil had already exited the party.

Meanwhile, amid Kapil and Sunil's strained relation, reports were doing the rounds that Salman, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show, will bring Sunil on the show. Sunil, who was an integral part of the show in the past, however, would not be on the stage to tickle his fans' funny bones but to promote his film Bharat along with the movie's stars Salman and Katrina Kaif.

On being asked about being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil had earlier told PTI, "Salman sir is producing The Kapil Sharma Show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil's show) as I am doing Bharat with Salman sir. This show (Kanpur WaleKhuranas) that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had." Sunil had further said, "But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much."