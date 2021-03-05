Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi as the main leads, Telugu's first hockey movie A1 Express hits the big screens today. The movie revolves around the sport and how commercialization has created scope for the businessmen to decide the market in the field is the story.

A1 Express Storyline:

A1 Express is set in Yanam backdrop, with the sport hockey as the main subject. The involvement of the local minister (Rao Ramesh) in the sports department is portrayed. Sandeep Kishan who plays Sanju in the movie is all set to woo the local hockey player named Lav (played by Lavanya Tripathi).

The movie takes a twist after an unexpected tragedy happens, and Sanju gets involved in this. The rest of the story reveals who Sanju is, and what is the connection between him and the sport.

Analysis:

A1 Express deals well with the emotions attached to hockey. The sport is shown in an appealing manner, and the climax sequences with the hockey match are well-carpentered. Sandeep Kishan's body language and his ease in the ground are to be appreciated.

Lavanya Tripathi's role is good, but the love track is a bit out of the context and seems like it has been deliberately placed in the screenplay.

Senior actors Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma are to be termed as the biggest assets, as their roles are well-performed. Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, Mahesh Vitta, Khayyum, and Raghu Babu justified their roles well.

Technical Aspects:

The production values of the film are impressive. The rich capture of the lens can be seen on the screen. Background music and the songs composed by Hip-hop Tamizha are too good. His music score for the hockey matches brings the spirit of the sport.

The screenplay is predictive here and there. Debutant director Dennys have done good work.

Verdict:

A1 Express is an impressive sports drama. The climax is well-conveyed. Though the movie has its own flaws, it is one-time watchable.