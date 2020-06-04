Sumeet Vyas has welcomed a new member to his family. His wife and actress Ekta Kaul has given birth to a baby boy on Thursday, 4 June.

Vyas Shares his Excitement

The 36-year old himself announced the news on his Twitter account and also revealed the name of the newborn. "It's a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... [sic]" Both the mother and baby are fine.

Vyas is a theatre artist and predominantly works in television industry. His career in Bollywood started with Jashn way back in 2009. Since then, he has worked in over 20 movies.

His notable movies are: Sridevi Kapoor's English Vinglish, Parched and Kareena Kapoor's Veer Di Wedding.

Before venturing into movies, he made his television debut with Zee TV's Kasamh Se. Also, he also works in web series. He was part of the TV shows like Woh Hue Na Hamare, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Chandragaupta Maurya, Laut Aao Trisha, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Coming to his personal life, he was married to actress Shivani Tanksale for seven years. Then, he tied the knot with Ekta Kaul in 2018. Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling Season 2 and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati are some of the digital shows in which he worked.