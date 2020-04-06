TVF's Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas has a permanent roommate in real life, wife Ekta Kaul. The adorable couple is all set to add yet another member in their family. Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas are due this year and are set to welcome a new roommate soon.

The couple shared adorable pictures to make the announcement where Ekta is seen flaunting her baby bump.

'Introducing Jr KaulVyas soon'

Ekta Kaul wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas soon. Created, directed and produced by us. @sumeetvyas and I."

Permanent Roommate and soon to be daddy Sumeet Vyas is all set to welcome his new roommate and confirmed the same on social media, "Spending all that time home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case, its life-altering. #cooljr is on its way. #newroommate."

Amid coronavirus outbreak and gloominess all around we hear a rising number of cases and people battling hard to save their life. The moment Sumeet and Ekta shared the news of the arrival of their baby.

Actors Rashami Desai, Swara Bhasker, Mona Singh, Charu Asopa, Rohan Gandotra, Amol Parashar and many others congratulated the couple.

Sumeet's Tripling co-star Amol wrote, "Hum yaha lockdown mein dal chawal banaate reh gaye aapne baby bana diya. Beautiful! (sic)"

For the ones who are unaware

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the know in September 2018. Ekta reminisced the time she fell in love with Sumeet. She said, Yes, the memories are so vivid. I saw him on the monitor while shooting for the first time and I fell in love with him.