Leading Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 8 July. This comes days after actress-turned-politician Sumalatha tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the reports, Rockline Venkatesh was rushed to the hospital over breathing-related issues. His son Abhilash, a doctor by profession, is said to be monitoring his father's health.

It is reported that Rockline Venkatesh had come into contact with Sumalatha and now being feared that he might have been infected by the coronavirus. It may be recalled that they had met the Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, over the construction of Ambareesh memorial.

The producer reportedly isolated himself after Sumalatha tested positive for Covid-19. However, the official statement on his health is awaited.

Sumalatha had tested positive a few days ago. Confirming the news, she posted the tweets below:

I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. (1/n)

The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment.

Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's instructions.

By the grace of God ,My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities.

But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against #Covid .

Coming back to Rockline Venkatesh, he is one of the leading producers of South India who has produced the films of almost all the stars of the Kannada film industry. Rajinikanth's Lingaa, and Salman Khan's Bajarangi Bhaijaan are some of his notable films in other languages.