Rocking Star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit along with their daughter Ayra paid a visit to actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh's house, recently. The pictures of their meeting are now all over the social media sites in Karnataka.

In one of the few pictures, Sumalatha is holding the baby even as she is posing for a photo along with Radhika Pandit and Yash. In another snap, the baby is being pampered by the Rebel Star's wife and the Rocking Star's better half.

However, the most attractive picture among the few is the one in which Ambareesh's moustache in a portrait caught the attention of Ayra, who tries to touch it through her tiny hands. These pictures have now gone viral.

This happens to be the first visit of Yash and Radhika Pandit to Sumalatha Ambareesh's residence after she won the Lok Sabha seat from the Mandya constituency.

"I have expressed my desire to see two-three times. He told me that he would bring her to met at a proper time. He wanted me to see her after becoming an MP. I am waiting now," she jad told the media persons earlier. The yesteryear actress did not attend the naming ceremony of Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter held on Sunday, 23 June.

Yash had played a pivotal role in her victory as he campaigned for her day and night along with Challenging Star Darshan. The Rocking Star shares a special relationship with Ambi family.

Meanwhile, Yash is busy with the second instalment of KGF which is scheduled to be released in April 2020.