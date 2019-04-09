The battle for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat is heating up with Sumalatha's supporters and the JD(S) leaders engaging in a war-of-words. People from both sides are using every opportunity to score points over each other. After Nikhil Kumaraswamy mocked Yash's house-rent issue which recently created a controversy, the latter has now apparently taken digs at the Chief Minister's two marriages.

During his campaign at Ambarahalli, Yash told a TV channel that people should not mistake people's innocence to ignorance. "If we assume that people are fools, they will give a befitting reply," he said while stating that the people of Mandya know who is the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh.

"Sumalatha is the only wife of Ambareesh and there is no confusion in it," Yash pointed out, an oblique reference to HD Kumaraswamy's two marriages.

Anitha Kumaraswamy, the MLA from the Ramanagara constituency, is the wife of HD Kumaraswamy. He is allegedly also married to actress Radhika Shetty. There have enough photos of the Karnataka Chief Minister with the actress that indicate their relationship. However, they have never admitted it in open.

In 2011, a public interest litigation was filed for his disqualification from the Ramanagara MP seat for violating the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. But the High Court had dismissed the plea for failing to produce necessary documents in support of the allegations.

Apart from Sumalatha Ambareesh, there are two others with the name 'Sumalatha' who are contesting in the Mandya Lok Sabha election. Sumalatha and BJP have alleged the JD(S) is using such a trick to confuse the people in a bid to ensure Nikhil Kumaraswamy's victory.