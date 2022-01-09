The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the maker of 'Sulli Deals App' from Madhya Pradesh. The police have arrested 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur from Indore in this case. Police said that this is the first arrest in the 'Sulli Deals' app case. Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were put up for 'auction' on the mobile application app without their approval. According to the police, accused Omkareshwar Thakur has done BCA from Indore.

Aumkareshwar Thakur (25), a resident of Newyork city in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested after admitting during preliminary interrogation that he was a member of the Trad-Group on Twitter and that the idea was shared to defame and troll Muslim women, according to DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell.

He had written the code on the GitHub site, and everyone in the group had access to it. On his Twitter account, he had shared the app. The Muslim women's images were uploaded by the members of the group.

'Accused deleted his social media profile after uproar'

Thakur, with the handle @gangescion, joined a Twitter group called Tradmahasabha in January 2020, according to police. Members of the group have considered mocking Muslim women during several group chats. On GitHub, he had created the code/application.

He had removed all of his social media traces after a backlash over the Sulli Deals app. Further questioning was continuing, according to police, which included an examination of the technological devices to determine the codes/images associated with the Sulli Deals app.