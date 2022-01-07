Anushka Sharma is back after a three-year long break with Chakda Express. However, social media is mighty unimpressed with Anushka trying to play Jhulan Goswami in the film. From the accent, the look to the "dusky" complexion; many feel the film is going to be a massive miss. But, there is also another section that has hailed Anushka for daring to play such an icon in this ambitious project.

Here's taking a look at the good, bad and ugly tweets on Anushka Sharma's Chakda Express as Jhulan Goswami.

Netizens not impressed

"Nothing against Anushka, she is a brilliant actress but as a Bengali I have issues with the weird accent," said a user. "There are some fine actresses in Bengali industry who could have played the role of Jhulan with elan. But, no, not happening as we still have to get a popular actor of Bollywood, put on layer of dusky makeup and still not look the part, not even the accent," wrote another.

"As much as I love her, she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe," wrote a netizen. "Jhulan Goswami is one of the biggest sports icons in India . She deserves better . Anushka Sharma isn't looking suitable for the role . Height , colour nothing matches with Legend Goswami. Also anushka sharma's cringe bengali accent ruined the plot totally," says another.

Those who jumped in support

"Atleast she is trying to make film on women who matter," wrote one user. "This takes gutts and Anushka has taken on the challenge," opined another. "If not her then who? She will do justice to the role," said another user. "This is what we call a comeback," wrote another.