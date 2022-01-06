Anushka Sharma's return after a three-year-long break as Jhulan Goswami has got the internet talking. Titled - Chakda Xpress – the film will have Anushka essay the role of the Indian Women Team's former captain. Jhulan is known as one of the fastest female pacers in women's cricket. The film is being produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream on Netflix.

The announcement teaser has received mixed reactions. While many have loved Anushka sinking into the role, many feel she hasn't been able to do justice to Goswami's persona. However, amid all this, it is the jokes and memes that have grabbed eyeballs. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.

Anushka's announcement

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket," Anushka Sharma wrote while sharing the announcement of the film.