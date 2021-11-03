Anushka Sharma has shot back at trolls after many threatened her 10-month-old daughter with rape and death. Anushka's latest post talks about building "strong children" and seems to be a strong answer to all those who were trying to scare the power couple. It all started when Virat Kohli came out supporting Mohammad Shami and trolls attacked him.

Kohli's stance for Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami was accused of taking money from Pakistan and making India lose the match. However, Virat Kohli stood in support of Shami and said the entire team stands by Shami 200%. He also added that there is no space for religious discrimination in his life. Ever since, while one section hailed Kohli's stance, another lashed out at the player and his family.

DCW takes matter into own hands

Many threatened rape and death on his daughter who hasn't even turned one yet. The social media bigotry and lynching went to a new low by attacking an innocent child. Soon, Anushka Sharma shot back by sharing a post, "Coach it's easier to build strong children than to repair broken men." The Delhi Commission for Women sent notice to Delhi Police asking to arrest the accused immediately. "DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this 'shameful,' and called for immediate arrest of the accused," said the statement.

"I honestly don't even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people. Neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team. We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent, and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to: our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken