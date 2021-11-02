Internet trolls hiding behind the veil of anonymity dish out gruesome remarks, some to the extent where all lines of human decency are blurred. In one such shocking incident, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were victim to vile trolling that sent chills down the spines. A now-deleted Twitter handle @Criccrazygirl indulged in rape threat targeting Kohli's 9-month-old daughter, Vamika Kohli, screenshots of which were shared widely on social media.

The shocking tweet came shortly after Kohli spoke out against the trolls targeting Mohammed Shami and his religion after India lost to Pakistan in the recent Men's T20 World Cup. Kohli, in a strong-worded statement, retorted that attacking someone over religion is "the most pathetic thing a human being can do."

"To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there. People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field," Kohli had said.

Little did he know that the trolls would shift direction and stoop to a new low by targeting his infant daughter. The vile threat against Kohli's daughter did not sit well with the masses, who voiced their disgust and angst against this anonymous troll. Many even demanded action against such behaviour.

DCW steps in

Taking suo motu cognisance of the threats, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch, demanding immediate action against the online troll.

"It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine months old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match." "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," the notice read.

विराट कोहली की 9 महीने की बेटी को जिस तरह ट्विटर पर रेप की धमकी दी गई वो बेहद शर्मनाक है। इसी टीम ने हमें हज़ारों बार गौरवांवित महसूस कराया है, हार पे ये घटियापन क्यों?



मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है, 9 महीने की बच्ची को रेप की धमकी देने वाले सभी गिरफ्तार हों! pic.twitter.com/WhLrK4MTME — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 2, 2021

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR in this case and details of the accused and the action taken in this matter. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who signed the notice, has sought the information latest by November 8.