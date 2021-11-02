Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter has been getting rape threats ever since Virat Kohli stood in support of Mohammad Shami. Virat Kohli, in a statement, lashed out at trolls discriminating against a particular religion and said the entire team stands by Shami.

This led to some nasty comments on social media, some including rape threats against his little one.

The social media abuse

After India's loss against Pakistan in the first match for the country, led to Mohammad Shami facing massive online trolling and abuse. Many accused Shami of taking money to make Pak win in the match. Several celebs and cricket personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Irrfan Pathan, stood behind Shami supporting him. And Virat Kohli also made it loud and clear that there was no place for religious discrimination in the team.

The online death and rape threats against Kohli – Anushka's little daughter proves there is no place for secularity and equality in the country anymore. And the trolls who hide behind a screen are slowly getting more vigorous and mob frenzy. However, many have called out this culture of social abuse and stand in solidarity with Kohli.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions:

The fact that Kohli and Anushka's daughter is recieving rape threats and hate because of Kohli's stand shows how much this country can stoop down and hate the girls and women here without an ounce of shame. How is this okay? It's scary to think these people exist. — anannya ✨ tANI SUPREMACY (@anxioushours7) October 31, 2021

Kohli and Anushka’s daughter is getting rape threats because Kohli said religious discrimination is wrong. This is where India is. — Dushyant (@atti_cus) October 31, 2021

Kohli and Anushka’s 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong.



A 10-month-old child.



This is the India that we let happen. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 31, 2021

Kohli's statement

"They have no understanding of the fact that someone like Mohammad Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and he has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah, when it comes to making an impact in games. We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent, and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken," Kohli had said.