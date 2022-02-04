Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter through his lawyer for Jacqueline Fernandez. The conman has said he was sad and disturbed to see their photos being leaked in the media. He has added that there was just pure love between the two and no monetary benefits were involved. He also added that everything he did was out of love and from legal earnings.

The letter

"As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light (sic)," he has reportedly said in his letter. He also said that the only thing Jacqueline did was love without any expectations.

"I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal. I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was 'proceeds of so-called crime'. It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon," Sukesh Chandrashekhar said.

Sukesh - Jacqueline's connection

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is behind bars for ₹ 200 crore money-laundering investigation, also made news for his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. He is said to have given exorbitant gifts to the two.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statements have also been recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. To lead a lavish lifestyle, Sukesh is said to have duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores of rupees.