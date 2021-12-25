There seems to be no end of troubles for actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the 200-crore money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez's request to cancel the lookout notice has reportedly been canceled by ED. This restricts the actress from traveling outside the country. Jacqueline is being questioned in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline's request turned down

Jacqueline Fernandez had reportedly filed a plea to remove the LoC issued against her. However, the ED turned down her request. Since Jacqueline has a lot of foreign commitments, this might even cost the actress a huge financial loss. The agency is questioning the actress in the cheating case and is yet to give her a clean chit in the case.

Jacqueline questioned

Sukesh is currently in jail while Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline remain under the suspicious eyes of the law. Sukesh had allegedly called Jacqueline posing as a political party member. An Indian Express report states that Sukesh tried to speak to Jacqueline through her makeup artist and when she declined, he made a spoof call to her. The report states that he posed as "Jayalalithaa's political party and owner of Sun TV..." to speak to her.

Jacqueline, reportedly accepted having received, gifts viz three Gucci and Chanel designer bags, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. Sukesh has reportedly claimed to have helped Shraddha Kapoor during NCB controversy and Shilpa Shetty while Raj Kundra was in jail.