Actress Suja Varunee Shivakumar, who delivered a baby boy in August 2019, has released the photo of her son on Valentine's Day. The adorable picture of her child has gone viral on the internet.

Suja Varunee and Shivakumar have already released several photos of their son Adhvaaith in the past. Their son has become one among the Kollywood star kids, who trend on social media. The actress took to her Twitter page to treat her followers with some photos of her son on Valentine's Day on February 14.

Suja Varunee captioned the pics with, "Now I'm lucky to have my 2nd Valentine My Son "Adhvaaith" My Squishy Muishy Kooo is becoming equal in love,importance & Valentine near his Father! And I'm proud of it... Thanks to my husband for giving me such a gift & blessing!! Love u sooooo much Athaan @Shivakumarr222."

Suja Varunee is a passionate actress who worked in the movies Kidaari, Pencil, Kuttram 23, Settai, sadhuram 2 and some more projects. But she became a household name only after she made her entry in to the house of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 as a wild card contestant.

Shiva Kumar aka Shivaji Dev is the son of actor-producer Ramkumar Ganesan and grandson of Sivaji Ganesan. He acted in three films like Singakutty, Pudhumugangal Thevai and Idhuvum Kadanthu Pogum, but he could not make it big as an actor in the Tamil film industry.

Suja Varunee and Shiva Kumar got married as per the Hindu customs in Chennai on November 19, 2018. On the same day, they hosted their reception which was graced by many celebs from the Tamil film industry. The couple announced the news about welcoming a new member of their family in August 2019.

Shiva Kumar had tweeted on August 22, 2019, "Finally! It's a BOY, My SIMBA has finally arrived & will be seeing you all soon This day August 21st will always be an unforgettable day to me because it's the day of my Webseries FINGERTIP release on Zee5 and my son coming into this world."