On World Suicide Prevention Day, the story of a 32-year-old high school teacher from Karnataka sheds light on the close link between addiction and suicidal thoughts—and the possibility of recovery with timely intervention.

Ashwin (name changed), from Kitta village in Basava Kalyan Taluk of Bidar District, had been battling alcohol addiction since 2013. A once-promising science teacher, his dependence on liquor spiraled out of control in the last four years.

"Even when I had a quart of liquor daily, it wouldn't be enough. Then one and a half bottles became normal for my body. Again, it felt like I needed more and more to function properly," Ashwin recalled.

His excessive drinking cost him his job, strained family ties, and brought severe financial troubles. Frequent fights at home and in his neighborhood added to the social stigma he faced. "I used to feel I couldn't do anything in life, that I had no energy. I am a teacher in society, but I was fighting with everyone. I even thought of ending my life," he said.

Experts note that addiction is strongly associated with suicide risk. Alcohol in particular increases impulsivity, blurring judgment and making individuals more vulnerable to self-harm. Bengaluru has previously ranked among the top cities for addiction-linked suicides, underlining the urgency for sustainable solutions.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, explains: "People commit suicide to end their misery. What they do not realize is that it puts them in greater misery. It is like someone is cold and they go out and remove their jacket. Will they feel any less cold?"

A turning point

Ashwin's family tried sending him to rehabilitation centers, but the treatments left him depressed and vulnerable to relapse. The real change came when he joined The Art of Living's Youth Leadership Training Program (YLTP) in August.

The program, designed to empower youth to live addiction-free lives, introduced him to yoga, meditation, and the Sudarshan Kriya breathing technique—a rhythmic practice that helps release stress and boost mental resilience.

"At rehab, I couldn't quit my habits. Here I have quit them by my own will," Ashwin shared with a smile. "Everyone is happy in our house now—especially my father."

Since completing the program, Ashwin has not touched alcohol or cigarettes. He now travels with volunteers to conduct Nav Chetna Shibirs, teaching meditation and spreading awareness about stress management in villages.

Ashwin's recovery underscores the importance of community support and holistic interventions in addressing addiction-related suicides. "One perspective that is rarely discussed when we are trying to address the issue of suicide prevention is the role of vitality, or prana, in an individual," Gurudev added, highlighting the connection between mental health and life-force energy.

As India observes World Suicide Prevention Day, stories like Ashwin's highlight that with the right guidance, tools, and support systems, even those on the brink of despair can rebuild their lives with hope and purpose.