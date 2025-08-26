In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where the echoes of war reverberate through the ruins of cities and the hearts of its people, a beacon of hope and healing has emerged. The Art of Living Foundation, under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has embarked on a mission to mend the invisible wounds of war through the power of breath and meditation. This initiative, which has been quietly transforming lives, stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of compassion.

When Ukrainian army officers first attended the trauma-relief sessions organized by the Art of Living, the scene was heart-wrenching. The physical scars of war were evident, with many soldiers bearing injuries to their hands, legs, and backs. However, it was the emotional and psychological scars that weighed heaviest. "My heart broke seeing them," shared an Art of Living teacher. "The fear and emptiness in their eyes weighed heavily on me."

Yet, through the introduction of breathing and meditation techniques, a remarkable transformation began to take place. Soldiers who had been engulfed by emptiness, anger, and grief reported feeling "calm, relaxed, centered, and secure." The visible wounds of war began to lift, replaced by a newfound sense of peace and hope.

The impact of these sessions has been so profound that Ukraine's military leadership has publicly acknowledged and honored Gurudev's work. A battalion commander, speaking on behalf of his soldiers, expressed gratitude for the knowledge and programs provided by the Art of Living.

"Gurudev! We thank you for the knowledge and programs our men have received. When bombs fell, many of us rose to fight. But no one speaks of the other side of this coin — the vast emptiness of loss, anger, and hatred we live in 24 hours a day. After the courses by Art of Living, our lives began to change. Even those with major injuries now make plans for the future. There is life in their eyes again."

Transformative techniques and leadership training

The recognition extended to the leadership programs taught by the Art of Living, which have equipped Ukrainian military leaders with "adaptive leadership skills and the ability to make strategic decisions in high-risk, unpredictable conditions." The Ukrainian military has described this support as "a key factor in the successful completion of missions and the protection of lives."

The testimonies from the front lines are both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Natalia, who has been serving the Ukrainian military since 2014, described soldiers hiding in tiny 80-centimeter trenches under constant drone fire.

She recounted the story of a soldier who, paralyzed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a simple breathing technique taught in the Art of Living programs, the Ujjayi Breath, or the victory breath. "He says that he couldn't even move his eyelashes at all. And then he remembered the victory breath. Now he says that he uses it constantly. He believes this breathing not only saved his life but he was able to protect 4 others from his unit."

Since 2022, the Art of Living has conducted programs for over 8,000 people, including soldiers, displaced civilians, and children from occupied territories. Art of Living volunteers have risked their lives to bring healing where it is needed most.

"It is an honor and deep inspiration to support those who need it most right now," said one instructor. In a war that has taken so much, Gurudev is giving something back — peace in the midst of chaos, hope in place of despair, and the inner strength to rebuild.

As Gurudev says, "Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of compassion." And in Ukraine's darkest hour, that compassion is lighting the way forward.