Bollywood movie Sui Dhaga (Sui Dhaaga) has completed 7 days at the box office with a collection of over Rs 60 crore at the domestic market.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, Sui Dhaga has had a decent start at the Indian box office with an earning of Rs 8.30 crore on the first day. The business witnessed a sharp rise over the weekend with a collection of Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday.

While there was an obvious drop on Monday as it had collected Rs 7 crore, the film's earning rose high again on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 11.75 crore. Tuesday was a national holiday.

Nonetheless, Sui Dhaga's earning suffered a decline of over 54 percent on Wednesday as it collected just Rs 3.80 crore. With the release of two other Bollywood movies – Andhadhun and Loveyatri, Sui Dhaga could not show any growth in its business on its day 7.

According to early estimates, Sui Dhaga collected Rs 3 crore (approximately) on Friday, taking its first-week collection to around Rs 62 crore. Exact figures are awaited. Apart from the two new Hindi movies, Hollywood big film Venom releases this Friday, which might have contributed in cutting down the box office share of Sui Dhaga further.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaga is a simple movie about a married couple who struggle hard to fulfil their dreams of becoming self-employed. It has a special focus on the occupation of tailoring.