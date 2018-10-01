The movie Sui Dhaga (Sui Dhaaga) has completed its first weekend at the box office with an impressive collection.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, the film has had a good start with an earning of Rs 8.30 crore on opening day at the Indian box office. Sui Dhaga witnessed an excellent hike in its business over the weekend.

Having been released on 2,500 screens across India, the movie collected Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday. Sui Dhaga's box office collection went further high on its day 3. The comedy-drama crossed Rs 30 crore mark in 3 days.

According to early estimates, Sui Dhaga collected Rs 15 crore (approximately) on Sunday at the domestic market. Exact figures are awaited. Although the film had received mixed reviews from critics, it has been pulling the audience due to strong word of mouth. The fresh pairing of Varun and Anushka is also working in its favour.

While Sui Dhaga has ended the first weekend on a happy note, the film is likely to earn big over the initial weekdays as well. Though the movie may witness some fall in its collection on Monday, it will certainly again jump up on Tuesday as it is a national holiday.

Considering the current trend, Sui Dhaga is likely to make huge moolah at the Indian box office in the coming days. With no competition from any other film, it is turning out to be a highly profitable venture for the producers.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaga features Varun and Anushka as a married couple, who struggle hard to fulfil their dream of being self-employed.