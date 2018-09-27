Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaga (Sui Dhaaga) released in the UAE on Thursday, September 27, a day prior to its India release.

The movie brings the concept of 'Make in India' in focus. It tells the story of an ordinary man who does extraordinary things that are both inspiring and heartwarming. The trailer of Sui Dhaga also managed to floor the viewers with its desi feel and honest performances.

The movie is getting a good response from the critics and they have termed the Sharat Katariya directorial as a wholesome entertainer.

Sui Dhaga will be released across 2,500 screens in India and 700 screens overseas (Worldwide screens: 3,200). According to early estimates, the movie is expected to collect Rs 8-9 crore on the opening day at the box office.

Check out what critics have to say about Sui Dhaga.

Gulf News: "Sui Dhaaga is a wholesome entertainer which demands that you don't over-analyse it by pulling at its weak threads. It has its sparkling moments — mainly due to the performances of the actors and the nuggets of humour that are thrown in. So why not pin your hopes on Sui Dhaaga?"

Khaleej Times: "Director Sharat Kataria brings similar authenticity to 'Sui Dhaaga' like Dum Laga Ke Haisha. With his writing, he crafts his characters with care and gives us a story that is heartwarming.

Varun Dhawan is known to be a director's actor and Sharath gives him to play with. Anushka Sharma shines as the innocent Indian wife, who covers her head with a ghoonghat and yet has the final word in the family. She naturally gets out of her comfort zone and we are glad she chose to be Mamta.

Despite its minor flaws the movie is an engaging watch."

