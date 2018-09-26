Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga is all set to be released this Friday and is expected to have a good run at the box office.

The film received U certificate from the censor board, and hence it is going to be watched by the audience of all age brackets.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga features two of the most popular new-generation stars – Varun and Anushka. The trailer of the comedy-drama hints at the movie having a good dose of humour and emotion.

The Sui Dhaaga team -- including Varun and his co-star-- have been aggressively promoting the film across the country. Although the hype around the film is not as much as one would expect from a Varun and Anushka starrer, it is good enough to for the makers to expect a strong opening day box office collection.

To be released in around 2,200 screens in India, Sui Dhaaga is expected to collect Rs 8-9 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1.

The film is expected bring out good performances from the cast and with an engaging storyline, it would further boost its collection over the weekend. If the movie enjoys good word of mouth and positive reviews, Sui Dhaaga is likely to end the first weekend with a collection not less than Rs 30-32 crore in the domestic market.

The fact that no other big movie is releasing alongside Sui Dhaaga should also work in favour of the film. Moreover, this is the first time Varun and Anushka will be seen onscreen together, which might attract a lot of audience.

The week's last two releases – Manmarziyaan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu have also slowed down at the box office, and are less likely to make much of a difference for Sui Dhaaga. Considering all the pros and cons, Sui Dhaaga has a good possibility of making it big at the box office.