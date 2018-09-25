After a disappointing performance of Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) at the box office with poor collections, Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a decent first weekend run at the commercial circuits.

While Manmarziyan almost crashed at the box office on the second weekend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu managed to end its first weekend with a satisfactory collection.

After ending first week with a collection of Rs 21.40 crore at the Indian box office, Manmarziyan earned only Rs 3.23 crore on the second weekend, taking its total to Rs 24.63 crore, which is much below the expectations as the film had received positive reviews from the critics.

Collection of Manmarziyan on Monday of its second week collapsed even further. The film earned in lakhs on Monday, barely crossing the Rs 25 crore mark.

On the other side, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also witnessed a sharp decline in its business on day 4. The Shahid Kapoor starrer had started its run with a collection of Rs 6.76 crore on Friday. It had enjoyed a decent jump in its earning over the weekend. It collected Rs 7.96 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 23.26 crore.

As expected the numbers went down on day 4, passing the Monday test with average score. Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected Rs 3.16 crore on its day 4, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

While Manmarziyan is gradually dying at the box office, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu apparently will have to struggle to end up with a satisfactory lifetime collection, Stree is still running impressively. The horror comedy has not stopped at the Indian box office even after crossing Rs 100 crore mark.

The movie collected Rs 5.36 crore at the domestic market over the weekend, despite being on its fourth week. Its total now stands at Rs 119..9 crore.