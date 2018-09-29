The movie Sui Dhaga (Sui Dhaaga) starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma started the box office journey with decent collection on day 1.

Sui Dhaga received mixed reviews from both critics as well as the audience. The simple narrative of the film impressed some, while others found it too boring.

Nonetheless, the Sharat Katariya film enjoyed a good opening day collection at the Indian box office. Having been released on 2,500 screens across India, Sui Dhaga reportedly witnessed an occupancy of around 35-40 percent in theatres on opening day.

Sui Dhaga movie review and rating by audience

According to early estimates, Sui Dhaga collected Rs 8 crore (approximately) on Friday. While the morning shows witnessed dull response, the footfalls increased during the evening shows.

Sui Dhaga critics reviews

Although Sui Dhaga is blessed with two popular stars – Varun and Anushka -- the film is not a typical Bollywood masala entertainer, and hence is likely to attract a particular set of audience and not the masses. The film is likely to earn better in multiplexes as compared to single screens.

The box office success of Sui Dhaga will heavily depend on its performance at the commercial circuits over the weekend. It can witness a rapid rise in its business if the movie gets positive word of mouth.

Sui Dhaga is a story about one simple man, who along with his wife, faces a lot of hardships in an attempt to be self-employed. It is a simple tale, presenting Varun as a tailor and his onscreen wife Anushka as an embroidery skilled woman.