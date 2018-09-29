Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga (Sui Dhaga) has been hit by piracy as the full movie has been leaked online just a day after its release.

Sui Dhaaga has been made illegally available online by some torrent sites. The full movie has been made available for users to watch the film online or download it for free.

While some of the pirated prints are of poor quality, several sites even got their hands on HD quality print of Sui Dhaaga. The film was released this Friday and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience. However, it started its box office run on a good note with a collection of Rs 8.30 crore on day 1.

But this news of Sui Dhaaga full movie being leaked online would give its producers sleepless nights. Piracy has been a big issue for Bollywood as every other movie has been getting leaked on the internet right after the release.

In some rare cases, the films become a victim of piracy even before the official release, causing huge financial losses to the team. Examples of such films are Great Grand Masti and Manjhi: The Mountain Man.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga is a family drama that features Varun and Anushka as a married couple. It is a light-hearted film with a good dose of humour and emotion.