Trust trolls to attack celebrities or celeb kids for silliest reasons ever. From their dressing sense, hairstyle, bags, partners to lifestyle; the trolls just don't know when and where to put an end to it. And the latest victim of this cyber-attack is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Barely a few days after Shah Rukh was trolled when Aryan Khan was declared the voice behind Simba in the Lion King's Hindi version. And now, the trolls have targeted his daughter, Suhana, for partying with boys. Suhana Khan's fan club shared a photo of her partying with her friends and enjoying what seems to be a theme party. Suhana looked stunning wearing a red tube top with black short dungarees, flashing her bright smile as she posed with her group of friends at the party. And guess what? The trolls have a problem with the 'shirtless' boys in the picture.

From reminding her about Islam and the culture to reminding her that she is an Indian, trolls took it upon themselves to do some heavy moral policing. While the news of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, making his foray into the industry with The Lion King had elated his fans and followers, another section of netizens was not too happy with the development. Soon after SRK shared the news, many people lashed out at him for hailing him as the 'king of nepotism'. 'New form of nepotism' to 'nepotism club', Shah Rukh was subjected to massive trolling.

One of the most loved and talked-about Disney movies, The Lion King, will have the dubbed voices of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan in Hindi. While Shah Rukh will give the voice for Mufasa, Aryan will be seen playing the voice of Simba.