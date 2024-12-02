Ananya Panday has won the OTT Award for her performance in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The young actress, who has been through her fair share of ups and downs and criticisms and backlash, has finally found her feat. Ananya had been declared a disaster after her much-anticipated film with Vijay Deverakonda—Liger flopped.

Suhana hyps up Ananya

But since then, the actress has been on a path that's only taking her upwards. From Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to OTT series Call Me Bae, Panday has won over the audience. After Ananya's black lady win, her friend Suhana Khan also hyped her up. Suhana took to social media and wrote, "Best Friend, Best Actress."

Ananya also reposted and wrote, "Bestie girl." In her acceptance speech, Ananya thanked her mother and also the cast and crew of the film. Panday's rumoured beau, Walker Blanco also congratulated the actress, and by calling him "Walkieee" with a blushing emoji; Chunky Panday's daughter seems to have confirmed their relationship.

Regret on doing Liger

In other news, Ananya and Chunky Panday recently appeared on We Are Yuvaa's YouTube channel, where they discussed Liger's failure. She blamed Chunky Panday for convincing her to do the film and added that she was upset and sad when it tanked.

"Because I am from the 80s and 90s, where we made all of those huge big commercial movies. We have had the biggest arguments at home on this, but you said somewhere recently that it was Gehraiyaan that made you decide what kind of movies you want to do. I will fight with you right now," Chunky said.

However, Ananya added that she now doesn't want to restrict herself to just commercial projects. "The kind of movies I watched also were those massy commercial films, and I still love those; I would still love to be like a part of those, but that was all I could see, like I only wanted to do that. I didn't know that there was anything else," she added.