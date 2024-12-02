On Sunday, who's who from the film fraternity amped up the glam quotient and attended the Filmfare OTT awards. Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Ananya Pandey, and Anjali Anand graced their presence.

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday won big. They took to social media and expressed happiness and excitement over receiving an award. Kareena also shared pictures of Taimur posing with the award. Ananya beamed with joy as she won Best Actor Critics' (Female) for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Here are the full list of OTT Awards 2024 winners

Manisha Koirala won in the Best Actor Series (Female): Drama category for her role in Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The Best Series Award went to The Railway Men

Best Film (Web Original): Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Music Album: A.R. Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Critics' Choice Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Critics' Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)

Critics' Best Actor (Female): Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Series Category

Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Director (Series): Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Actor (Male, Drama): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female, Drama): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Actor (Male, Comedy): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Female, Comedy): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Drama): R. Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Drama): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series): The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Original Screenplay (Series): Aj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar (Guns & Gulaabs)

Special Mentions and Technical Wins

Best Cinematography (Series): Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Costume Design (Series): Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best VFX (Series): The Railway Men